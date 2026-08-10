Davante Adams Gaining More Chemistry With Veteran QB
Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams is building a better rapport after failing to fully connect during last season's training camp. After Matthew Stafford (back) sat out all of training camp, he and Adams were sometimes out of sync. Adams said about their connection during this year's camp, "We're getting a whole different start than we did last year. I think we put together a pretty good product last season, but any time you can have these grinding days when you come out here, it'll help you be in a much better position when it's time to really go." Adams had 789 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns, but he caught just 52.6% of his passes (the lowest of his career). If he and Stafford can connect more often and sustain their strong goal-line presence, Adams could easily contend for a Top-10 fantasy receiver season in 2026.
Source: Stu Jackson - Rams.com
Source: Stu Jackson - Rams.com