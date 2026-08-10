Giants Looking to Reinforce Running Back Position
Jeremiyah Love. Second-year back Cam Skattebo is recovering from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in late October of last season. While everything from Skattebo's recovery has sounded positive, an addition to this room could raise concerns about his recovery and his outlook for the 2026 season. With Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary all fully capable backs, it would be a bit surprising to see them add a free agent like Najee Harris, Austin Ekeler, or Nick Chubb.
Source: Dan Duggan - The Athletic
Source: Dan Duggan - The Athletic