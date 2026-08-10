Greg Dulcich Practices in Full on Monday
Greg Dulcich (hand) practiced at full capacity on Monday. Dulcich returned to the field last Thursday, wearing a non-contact jersey, which he shed on Monday. The former Broncos and Giants tight end is expected to be the team's lead tight end in 2026, following the decision not to re-sign veteran Darren Waller. Dulcich hauled in 26 of 33 targets for 335 yards and one touchdown last season, though he finished strong. While injury and passing-game concerns plague Dulcich's fantasy value in 2026, he could be a full late-round flyer in deeper leagues.
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques - ESPN
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques - ESPN