Eric Cole Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield

Aug 5, 2026, 10:47 AM ET
Eric Cole struggled with his ball striking at the Rocket Classic, losing more than 5.2 strokes combined off the tee and on approach on his way to his sixth missed cut of the season. He now looks to bounce back at the Wyndham Championship, where he has finishes of T14, T7, and T74 in three appearances. Cole ranks among the worst drivers on Tour, sitting 151st in strokes gained off the tee (-0.542 per round). He has been much stronger elsewhere, ranking 84th on approach (+0.071), 11th around the green (+0.397), and fifth in putting (+0.598). Putting is often the separator at Sedgefield, and at $7,400 on DraftKings, Cole offers intriguing upside with the flat stick, but he will need to find more consistency off the tee.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour