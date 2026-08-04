Micah Parsons Says it's "Very Realistic" to Play in Week 6

Aug 4, 2026, 4:56 PM ET
Green Bay Packers All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) said it's "very realistic" to play in Week 6 against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today Sports. "Is it possible? Yes, so I wouldn't say it's not possible. At the same time, in the next 10, 12 weeks from now, we've got to make it possible by putting the work in," Parsons said. The 27-year-old is unlikely to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of the 2026 regular season after tearing his ACL against the Denver Broncos in late December of last year, which means he will be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of his second season with the Packers. The former 12th overall pick by the Cowboys in 2021 from Penn State continued to be a difference-maker on defense in 2025 in his first year with the Packers, recording 41 tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 14 games played. Missing at least the first four games will surely hurt Parsons' fantasy appeal in IDP formats in 2026, but he'll still be worth stashing in those leagues as an elite sack artist.--Keith HernandezSource: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood