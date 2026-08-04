Mason Taylor Could Have More Opportunities With Rookie TE Hurt
Mason Taylor is set to have more opportunities in the passing attack with rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) likely to miss at least a chunk of the preseason, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Jeremy Ruckert took advantage of Sadiq's absence in training camp practice on Tuesday with a team-high four catches. "I see him breaking out this year," head coach Aaron Glenn said of Taylor, a 2025 second-round pick who made a team-high 44 receptions for 369 yards last season. The Jets plan to use more two-tight-end packages involving Taylor and Sadiq in new offensive coordinator Frank Reich's scheme, but those plans will be on hold after Sadiq had a setback following offseason hernia surgery. Taylor is still a hard sell in redraft leagues with Sadiq now in the fold in an offense run by veteran QB Geno Smith, but now might be the time to buy low on Taylor in dynasty/keeper leagues. Sadiq, although he possesses elite physical traits, wouldn't be the first rookie TE in the NFL to get started slow, and his injury doesn't help his cause.
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini