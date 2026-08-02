Buccaneers Don't Plan to Trade Vita Vea

Aug 2, 2026, 3:38 PM ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea remains unhappy with his contract situation, but the team does not plan to trade him, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler added that Vea has drawn interest from other teams and is "highly upset." The 31-year-old requested a trade after extension talks failed to produce a new deal. Vea is entering the final year of the four-year, $73 million extension he signed in January 2022, which began with the 2023 season. He started all 17 games last year and recorded 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 13 quarterback hits. Vea has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay and remains a key part of the team's defensive front. The Buccaneers' current stance does not resolve the contract dispute, but it makes a trade appear unlikely unless their position changes. His presence remains especially important to a defense built around stopping the run and creating pressure from the interior.--Bruno MuléSource: Jeremy Fowler