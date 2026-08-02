Pat Freiermuth Worth a Look Late in Redraft Leagues
Pat Freiermuth is coming off a disappointing season, but there is at least a path back to usable fantasy production. He caught 41 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, well below the 65 catches, 653 yards, and seven scores he posted the year before. Jonnu Smith is gone after drawing 38 receptions last season, and Freiermuth said during the spring that he expects his role to grow in Mike McCarthy's offense. Aaron Rodgers is also back, and the two connected for a 25-yard touchdown during the fourth practice of training camp. None of that makes Freiermuth a breakout pick. Darnell Washington earned a new five-year contract after setting career highs with 31 catches and 364 yards, while Michael Pittman Jr. joins DK Metcalf as another established target. RotoBaller ranks Freiermuth as the TE23 in redraft and TE36 in dynasty. That makes sense. He is worth a late look for managers who wait at tight end, but the volume is too uncertain to treat him as more than a TE2. In dynasty, he is closer to a hold or modest sell than a player worth aggressively buying.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller