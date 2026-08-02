Parker Washington is Lawrence's Top Target in Practice
Parker Washington has been one of the early standouts at training camp. Sports Illustrated's John Shipley reports that Washington has routinely been Trevor Lawrence's top target in practice, creating separation and catching nearly everything sent his way. He closed Sunday's session with a sliding touchdown grab from Lawrence. Washington is coming off the best season of his career, when he led Jacksonville with 58 receptions and 847 receiving yards while scoring five touchdowns in 16 games. He added seven catches for 107 yards and another score in the Jaguars' playoff loss to Buffalo. There will be plenty of competition for targets with Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter also in the receiver room, but Washington's connection with Lawrence has carried over from last season. His strong start to camp gives him a chance to remain a meaningful part of Jacksonville's passing game. Washington is worth closely monitoring as he appears well-positioned to emerge as the lead option in this offense.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated