Drew Allar Flashes Arm Talent at Steelers Camp
Drew Allar has made a few eye-catching throws early in his first training camp. Rookie Watch reports that the third-round pick has drawn attention with his arm strength, and Allar connected on two deep balls during Saturday's practice, including a roughly 40-yard throw in a two-minute drill. The early returns have not been perfect, though, as he also missed some easier throws during the session. Pittsburgh selected Allar 76th overall after he threw for 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns in 45 games at Penn State. His final college season ended early because of an ankle injury. Aaron Rodgers remains the clear starter, with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard also in the quarterback room, so Allar is unlikely to have any value in ordinary redraft leagues this season. His arm talent and opportunity to develop behind Rodgers still make him an interesting player to monitor in dynasty and Superflex formats.
Source: Rookie Watch
Source: Rookie Watch