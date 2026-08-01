Will Levis Believes He's 100% a Starting Quarterback in the NFL
Will Levis said on Saturday that he's "100 percent" a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. "There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me. I know I've put the tape out there already that I'm a dang good quarterback in this league." After a disastrous 2024 season, in which he had 18 turnovers in 12 games, Levis missed the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury. The former second-round pick is currently battling former starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the backup role behind Cam Ward. If Levis loses this battle, a trade could be in the works for a player who believes he can compete with the best in the world at quarterback.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz