Terrance Ferguson Drawing High Praise After Strong Offseason
Terrance Ferguson has been one of the team's offseason standouts, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer wrote that Ferguson is showing he can line up across the formation and create after the catch, with the Rams believing the 2025 second-round pick could eventually develop into one of the league's top tight ends. Ferguson's rookie stat line was modest at 11 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, but most of that production came after Los Angeles made three-tight-end sets a bigger part of the offense in Week 7. He recorded 10 receptions for 210 yards and all three scores from that point forward. Colby Parkinson remains at the front of a crowded tight end room, so consistent targets are not guaranteed. Ferguson is more interesting than his rookie totals suggest, but he remains a deeper redraft option until his role becomes clearer. Dynasty managers have more reason to be encouraged by the direction of his second offseason.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated