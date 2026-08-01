Elic Ayomanor "Continues to Impress" in Training Camp
Elic Ayomanor "continues to impress" in the early portion of training camp, making a nice catch from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky over Joshua Williams in practice on Saturday, according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. Ayomanor showed some flashes with the Titans as a rookie in 2025, catching 41 of his 89 targets for 515 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games after the team selected him in the fourth round from Stanford. The 23-year-old wasn't consistent enough to be worth a roster spot in the majority of redraft fantasy leagues last year, though, and his path to a bigger role on offense in Year 2 is a difficult one after the Titans drafted Carnell Tate in the first round and signed Wan'Dale Robinson to a big free-agent deal. RotoBaller currently has Ayomanor ranked as the No. 108 fantasy WR for 2026, meaning he should go undrafted again in most fantasy leagues this fall. Ayomanor figures to be battling for the WR4 role with Chimere Dike behind Tate, Robinson, and veteran Calvin Ridley.
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick