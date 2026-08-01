Lamar Jackson Adjusting Quickly to Working Under Center
Lamar Jackson took over 80% of his snaps from shotgun or pistol in 2025, but you might not know it from the way he's operated offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's new-look system through the early days of training camp. Jackson's first three pass attempts of camp all came from under center, with all three resulting in completions, and he has reportedly audibled to move under center on more than one occasion. In speaking with reporters, Doyle pointed out Jackson's quick learning curve and what he hopes to accomplish by putting the two-time MVP under center more frequently. " He's very natural at it... There's a lot of versatility in his game. You want to mix all those things and make the defense have to deal with him." He went on to discuss the benefits of the play-action element, saying, "Being able to turn your back to the defense and simulate the run for a longer period of time allows things down the field." Since his hire in January, Doyle's messaging has been clear about creating more explosive plays, and with Jackson taking quickly to the new approach, he could easily see one of the highest fantasy ceilings at the position, and the four-time Pro Bowler is RotoBaller's QB2.
Source: Clifton Brown
Source: Clifton Brown