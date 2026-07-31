DJ Giddens Sees First-Team Reps in Practice on Friday
DJ Giddens took more first-team reps in training camp practice on Friday with starter Jonathan Taylor being rested, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Giddens has struggled to catch the ball out of the backfield in team drills, with Boyd saying that he's going to need to clean that up if he wants to secure the backup role behind Taylor in 2026. The 22-year-old former fifth-rounder (151st overall) last year from Kansas State only appeared in nine games with the Colts as a rookie and had 26 rushing attempts for 96 yards and zero touchdowns while adding zero catches on just two targets. Giddens' primary competition for the RB2 role in camp this summer is Seth McGowan. Neither Giddens nor McGowan will be much of a threat to Taylor's overall workload as the Colts' bell-cow back, giving them very little fantasy appeal as handcuff options in very deep fantasy leagues this year.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd