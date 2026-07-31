Michael Wilson Looks Like Cardinals' Best Receiver
Michael Wilson has "generally looked better" than Marvin Harrison Jr. early in training camp, hauling in multiple diving catches while Harrison has "struggled for consistency," according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Harrison is the team's starting X receiver, while Wilson is the starting Z receiver in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense. Wilson is more of "a move piece," meaning he's still an outside receiver, but he often aligns closer to the formation. Harrison is typically the lone WR on the field when the offense is in three tight-end sets, and so far, Harrison has earned more targets than Wilson, with 17 to Wilson's 12. Wilson broke out with 78 catches, 1,006 yards, and seven touchdowns in 17 games in 2025 in his third year in the league, but the Cardinals were an extremely pass-happy offense, and Harrison missed time due to injury. The 26-year-old former third-rounder in 2023 from Stanford is clearly a player on the rise, but if Harrison stays healthy all year, Wilson won't be a lock to improve on his numbers from a year ago in Arizona's new offense. RotoBaller currently has Wilson ranked as the No. 40 fantasy WR in 2026.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie