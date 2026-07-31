Matthew Golden Showing Out in Friday's Training Camp Practice
Matthew Golden is making more noise early in training camp during Friday's practice, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today Sports. Golden skied to catch a pass from quarterback Jordan Love in the middle of the field for an 18-yard gain, which Wood says was the "best catch of camp so far." It didn't take long for Golden to top that with a 20-yard fade down the right sideline from Love. Cornerback Keisean Nixon had great leverage on the sideline, but Golden shielded him with his back and caught the ball over his shoulder in the same motion. It displayed "tremendous body control" and immediately became the new best catch of camp. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks no longer in town, the 22-year-old former 23rd overall pick out of the University of Texas has clear Year 2 breakout potential in the Packers' offense as a locked-in starter in three-wide sets next to Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. Golden only had 29 receptions for 361 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 regular-season contests, but he became the team's most consistent wideout late in the year, and he found the end zone for the first time in his career in the playoffs. His fantasy ADP figures to continue rising this summer as one of the more intriguing young pass-catchers in the league.
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood