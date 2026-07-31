Germie Bernard Seeing Usage as Receiver and Running Back
Germie Bernard got a series with the first-team offense on Friday at training camp, and he was flexed into the backfield and then back out into the slot on one rep, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. It suggests that the 22-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Alabama could be moved around as somewhat of a gadget player in his first year in the NFL in head coach Mike McCarthy's offense in 2026. Bernard will primarily be battling veteran Roman Wilson for the WR3 role in Pittsburgh in his first year in the league, but Wilson could have the advantage due to his experience and strong chemistry with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He never put up elite receiving numbers in college, which could make him a bit of a boom-or-bust prospect for fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues. Bernard has sneaky explosiveness. Pittsburgh's offense should be a bit more fantasy-friendly under McCarthy, but Bernard will most likely struggle for regular snaps in his first year in the NFL as long as all of DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and Wilson stay healthy.
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh