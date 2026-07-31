Cyrus Allen Making Noise in Kansas City's Offense
Cyrus Allen has been making noise early on in training camp and had an outstanding one-handed catch up the middle of the field on Friday despite double coverage in 11-on-11 team drills, according to Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com. It was a perfect throw by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a great catch by Allen. Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star writes that Allen has "undoubtedly" been Mahomes' favorite target early on. "It feels like he's looking Allen's way every time he's out there," Sweeney writes. The 23-year-old was a fifth-round pick (176th overall) back in April from the University of Cincinnati, and although he's having a strong early showing in camp, it remains to be seen how much of a role Allen will have once the regular season arrives. Allen was a red-zone presence in college last year, but he doesn't have high-end speed or size. He will most likely have to contribute on special teams and work his way up the pecking order, but for now, he's an interesting flier in dynasty/keeper leagues in head coach Andy Reid's offense.
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen