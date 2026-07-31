Mike McCarthy Praises Roman Wilson, Wants to Get Him Involved Across the Field
Roman Wilson could benefit from a new coaching staff, and he has earned the praise of head coach Mike McCarthy for the work he's done in the initial practices of training camp. McCarthy has been impressed by what the 2024 third-round pick has shown out of the slot, telling reporters he's done a "hell of a job" working on the inside and suggesting he could soon see more work on the outside. After injuries all but deleted his rookie season, Wilson earned some early training camp buzz last year but caught only 12 passes for 166 yards in his second season. Ranked outside RotoBaller's top 300 players for 2026, fantasy expectations remain low, but if Wilson can continue to build momentum and carve out a larger role, he could eventually work his way back into the streaming conversation in an offense projected to see a higher passing volume under McCarthy.
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Source: Nick Farabaugh