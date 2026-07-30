Derrick Henry is Not Thinking About Retirement
Derrick Henry has been one of the top players at his position for many years. Despite his stellar performance, fantasy managers need to start thinking about when Henry might decide to retire. The 32-year-old is entering his 11th season in the NFL. Despite his age, Henry recently said that he's not thinking about retirement right now. He is focused on being the best player possible and helping the Ravens win football games. Henry has finished in the top-8 or better in each of the last four seasons. At some point, you would think age regression would play a factor, but Henry is apparently a different animal. He's currently ranked as the RB13 in redraft leagues heading into the season.
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Source: Jeff Zrebiec