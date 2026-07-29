Shohei Ohtani Also Dealing With Lingering Biceps Injury
Shohei Ohtani and manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani's right biceps continues to linger as an issue, in addition to his left-knee injury that has kept him from starting on the mound since July 3, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. His biceps issue is a factor as to why he has not thrown another bullpen session since last week. Ohtani continues to serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter on offense, but it's unclear when he'll be cleared to make another start as a pitcher. The Dodgers are in no rush to bring him back to their starting rotation thanks to their big lead in the National League West, so fantasy managers need to prepare for the possibility that the four-time MVP doesn't pitch again until sometime in September. Remember, L.A.'s primary goal is to have Ohtani clicking on all cylinders as a two-way player for another playoff run in October. The 32-year-old Japanese All-Star went 3-for-4 at the plate with a homer, double, and three RBI in the team's loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, snapping a nine-game homerless streak. Ohtani is still a must-start as a DH despite not being 100% physically.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya