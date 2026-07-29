Yoendrys Gomez Emerging as Must-Add Saves Option
Yoendrys Gomez has been dominant in the second half after overcoming a shaky start to the season. Gomez has posted a 1.91 ERA over his last 30 appearances and an even better 1.42 ERA across his last seven outings. The 25-year-old has thrived in high-leverage situations, converting all 13 of his save opportunities while adding six holds. Since joining the Twins, Gomez owns a stellar 1.78 ERA and has quickly become one of the club's most reliable relievers. His recent performance has solidified his late-inning role, and his confidence continues to grow with every outing. Fantasy managers should not hesitate to add Gomez, as he has developed into a dependable source of saves and ratio help.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com