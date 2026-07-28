Will Smith Pain-Free, Has Resumed Baseball Activities
Will Smith (neck) is "pain-free" and has resumed baseball activities, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Smith is currently on the 60-day injured list and has not played since June 5 due to ongoing neck issues. However, it appears as though the 31-year-old is ramping up and could be close to going out on a minor league rehab assignment. Across 201 plate appearances before landing on the IL, Smith hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored. While his numbers were below his usual standard, Smith may have been hampered by the neck troubles. The veteran catcher's underlying metrics remained strong, as he struck out in just 16.9% of his plate appearances while posting a 13.4% barrel rate. If Smith can make it back to full health, he profiles as a must-start fantasy catcher.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya