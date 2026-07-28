Oneil Cruz Having "Good Days of Late," Rehab Assignment Could Come Soon
Oneil Cruz (hand) has had "good days of late," according to Dominic Campbell of Sports Illustrated. Cruz seems to be past the soreness of where his fractured hand is on contact, and his bones are healing. His next step is to ramp up his baseball activities before going on a minor-league rehab assignment. Cherington thinks that Cruz could be ready to come off the 60-day injured list during the early window of eligibility to return, which will come on Aug. 7. The 27-year-old Dominican has been sidelined with a fractured left hand since June 8. Cruz has been swinging a bat for a few weeks and is improving, so fantasy managers are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel for his return. With one of the fastest bat speeds in baseball, Cruz can be a five-category game-changer down the stretch if he's fully healthy. Before his hand injury, he was slashing .264/.350/.472 with an .822 OPS, 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 45 runs scored across his 250 at-bats.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Dominic Campbell
Source: Sports Illustrated - Dominic Campbell