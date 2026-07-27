Heriberto Hernandez Emerging as a Priority Power Target on the Waiver Wire
Heriberto Hernandez is hitting .245/.314/.482 with 15 home runs, 41 RBI, 28 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. The 26-year-old has been scorching hot of late, hitting .296 with six home runs across 77 plate appearances in July. Hernandez's batting average upside is limited by his elevated 25.2% strikeout rate. However, the young slugger has posted elite batted-ball metrics this season, logging a 13.2% barrel rate and a 51.1% hard-hit rate. Hernandez has also established an everyday role in left field and in the heart of the Marlins lineup in recent weeks, which should help him rack up counting stats. With his combination of high-end power upside and solid speed, Hernandez profiles as a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller