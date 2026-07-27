Riley O'Brien Unavailable Sunday Due to Illness
George Soriano instead worked the ninth inning of a 2-2 game, allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless frame. Matt Svanson entered in the 10th and was charged with three runs, two earned, on two hits while recording one out as Cincinnati pulled ahead for good. O'Brien should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs. He remains St. Louis' primary closer after recording his 26th save Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Cardinals are also without JoJo Romero, who is on the 15-day injured list following an emergency appendectomy. If O'Brien remains unavailable, Soriano or Ryne Stanek could receive the next save opportunity.
Source: Roundtable
Source: Roundtable