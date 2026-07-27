Corey Seager Could Begin Rehab Assignment After Monday's Live BP
Corey Seager (back) completed a higher-volume live batting-practice session Sunday and finished it with a home run, according to Matthew Postins. Seager plans to take live BP again Monday, giving him consecutive days of work. If his lower back responds well, he said a minor-league rehab assignment will likely be the next step. Seager has been on the 10-day injured list since July 1 with lower back inflammation, his third IL stint of 2026. He is batting .182 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 51 games after previously missing 19 games with the same injury and 12 with a concussion. The Rangers have not set a rehab schedule or return date. Fantasy managers should continue holding Seager while awaiting a clearer timetable.
Source: Matthew Postins
Source: Matthew Postins