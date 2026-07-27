Jeremy Pena has Homered Five Times in his Last Six Games
Jeremy Pena continued his power surge in Sunday's 12-3 blowout loss on the road against the Chicago White Sox, going 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot with two solo home runs, both against White Sox starter Erick Fedde. The 28-year-old shortstop now has five home runs in his last six games to boost his overall slash line in 2026 to .319/.373/.504 with an .878 OPS, 11 home runs, 30 RBI, 47 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across his 226 at-bats. In his last six games, the Dominican shortstop has gone 13-for-26 (.500) with five dingers, eight RBI, and 10 runs scored. Pena isn't known as a huge power option at the position, but his fantasy managers will take it, especially since he has missed valuable time in 2026 with several different injuries. In a small sample size of 11 games and 47 plate appearances so far in July, Pena is hitting a red-hot .419 (18-for-43) with five home runs, nine RBI, and 13 runs scored for the Astros. He's obviously a must-start in all traditional fantasy baseball leagues while he's rolling offensively.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com