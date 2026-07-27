Juaron Watts-Brown Earns the Call to Triple-A Norfolk
Juaron Watts-Brown is moving up to Triple-A Norfolk. Watts-Brown is viewed as the No. 14 overall prospect in the system on MLB.com, and he will now be just one stop away from the major leagues. Watts-Brown began the 2026 season at the High-A level, where he logged 13 2/3 innings (three starts) to the tune of a near-perfect 0.66 ERA and a 0.59 WHIP, which prompted an early call-up to Double-A. With Chesapeake, Watts-Brown took a step back, posting a much higher 5.91 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP over 59 1/3 innings of work. However, during this stint, he continued to showcase high-end strikeout upside, tallying 74 strikeouts over this stretch. While managers should not expect him to move up to the majors in 2026, he is a name to watch as he could contend for an early call-up to Baltimore next spring.
Source: Andy Kostka
Source: Andy Kostka