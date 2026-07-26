White Sox Acquire Jose Urquidy
Jose Urquidy from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. In exchange, the Pirates will receive right-handed pitcher Felix Doroteo. Urquidy hasn't seen much action in the big leagues over the last few years. He made five relief appearances for the Pirates, but was shelled for 10 earned runs. Since then, Urquidy owns a 3.66 ERA, with a 73/18 K/BB ratio across 83.2 innings as a starting pitcher with Triple-A Indianapolis. This isn't the blockbuster trade deadline move that'll save the White Sox's season, but it's something. The expectation is that Urquidy will head to Triple-A and serve as depth.
Source: Mark Feinsand
Source: Mark Feinsand