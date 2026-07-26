Spencer Jones on the Waiver Wire with Clear Path to At-Bats in New York
Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Sunday to replace injured outfielder Cody Bellinger (hamstring) on the team's active roster. With Bellinger, Aaron Judge (ribs) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) all currently on the injured list, Jones could be in line for near-everyday playing time in New York. The 25-year-old has split time between the big leagues and Triple-A so far in 2026, hitting .224/.314/.355 with two home runs, seven RBI, six runs scored, and one stolen base across 86 MLB plate appearances. There's little doubt that Jones has high-end power upside, as he hit 35 home runs across 506 minor league plate appearances in 2025 and has posted a ridiculous 25.6% barrel rate this year at Triple-A. However, he's logged a 40.7% strikeout rate in the big leagues and has consistently run high strikeout rates in the minor leagues as well. Fantasy managers should account for the damage Jones will do to their batting average, but his power/speed upside could still make him worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: New York Yankees
Source: New York Yankees