Paul Skenes Fans 11 Cubs But Allows Five Runs in Loss
Paul Skenes started off Saturday's outing strong, but he faltered late in the team's 11-0 blowout loss to the division-rival Chicago Cubs. Skenes allowed five earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out 11 in 5 1/3 innings of work to take his ninth loss of the season. The 24-year-old three-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner is now 9-9 in his third major-league season with a career-high 3.65 ERA (2.72 FIP) and 1.06 WHIP with 149 strikeouts and 28 walks in 120 2/3 innings pitched across his league-high 22 starts. Skenes hasn't been quite as untouchable as he was in his first two seasons with the Pirates, and Saturday's five-run outing snapped a streak of three straight starts with two earned runs allowed or fewer. Even though Skenes hasn't been as dominant as many were hoping for in 2026, he still has plenty of swing-and-miss stuff, as he generated 22 swings and misses on 105 pitches against Chicago. Fantasy managers should keep him in their starting lineups for his next scheduled outing against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds next week. In his two starts against the Reds this year, Skenes has a 4.50 ERA with four walks and 12 K's in 10 innings pitched.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com