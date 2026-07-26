Jaxon Wiggins Sees Stash Value Plummet Amid Triple-A Growing Pains
Jaxon Wiggins recently returned to Triple-A Iowa following a lengthy stint on the injured list but has not had the most productive return to action. Wiggins was cleared to return to Iowa on July 10 but has yet to turn in a successful outing. Over his last three starts (7 2/3 innings of work), Wiggins has allowed a hefty 11 runs while posting a 9:11 K:BB. While this recent skid has put a late-season MLB debut in question, he enjoyed an impressive run in the minor leagues last summer, which keeps the door open. During the 2025 season, Wiggins logged 78 innings across High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A to the tune of a 2.19 ERA and a sharp 1.03 WHIP. While he is not a high-end stash target, he is worth monitoring, as a late-season promotion could still be in play.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com