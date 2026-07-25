Andrew Kittredge Takes Loss on Friday, Sees Value Fall in Baltimore Committee
Andrew Kittredge took the loss in Friday's 7-6 defeat to the Atlanta Braves, allowing four unearned runs on two hits over two-thirds of the 10th inning. A throwing error by Jackson Holliday brought home the go-ahead run before Kittredge recorded two strikeouts, but Matt Olson followed with a three-run homer. Because all four runs were unearned, Kittredge's ERA dropped from 3.86 to 3.77. The larger fantasy concern came one inning earlier, when Tyler Wells worked a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts in a tied game. Wells ranks 53rd in RotoBaller's weekend waiver rankings with a 12-team recommendation, while Kittredge was left off the list after carrying a 15-team tag at midweek. Nearly every Yahoo waiver wire still has Kittredge available, with his roster rate at 6%. He remains worth monitoring in deep saves leagues, but Friday's usage pushed him further behind Wells and removed any urgency in standard formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller