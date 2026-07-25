Jac Caglianone Returns From Shoulder Injury on Saturday
Jac Caglianone (shoulder) is starting in right field and is batting third for the Royals in Saturday's contest against the division-rival Detroit Tigers and right-hander Casey Mize, per MLB.com. Caglianone will return to action on Saturday in Motown after missing each of the last three games with right-shoulder soreness that was the result of him diving for a ball in the outfield. The 23-year-old left-handed slugger came off the bench as a pinch-hitter in Friday's loss to Detroit and is now ready to rejoin the starting nine. Fantasy managers will want to plug the second-year player back into their starting lineups against the right-hander on Saturday. Cags has gone hitless in each of his last three games, but before that, he was hitting .271 (16-for-59) with two homers, five doubles, seven RBI, and seven runs scored in 14 games to begin the month of July. After a slow start in 2026, his first full year in the majors, the former sixth overall pick from the University of Florida has turned things up and is currently slashing .257/.315/.462 with a .777 OPS and 16 home runs in 338 at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com