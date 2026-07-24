Heliot Ramos Is a High-End Power Target
Heliot Ramos is hitting .268/.304/.455 with nine home runs, 31 RBI, and 33 runs through 260 plate appearances. The home-run total undersells how well he has squared up the ball. His 92.4 mph average exit velocity, 15.7% barrel rate, and 50.3% hard-hit rate support the power case, and his .491 expected slugging percentage is 36 points higher than his actual mark. Ramos is not a five-category player. He has yet to steal a base, and a 26.6% strikeout rate adds batting-average risk. The power is real, though, and he has remained in the lineup since returning from a right quad strain, including recent starts in both the fifth and leadoff spots. Ramos is rostered in 42% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 23rd in RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings, with an add recommendation for 10-team leagues and deeper. He is one of the better power bats still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller