Michael Arroyo Heating Up in Quest to Make Big-League Debut
Michael Arroyo was recently promoted from Double-A Arkansas to Triple-A Tacoma and is producing with two homers and 13 RBI in just 12 games with Tacoma. Altogether in the month of July, between the two levels, Arroyo is hitting .395 with four homers, 19 RBI, and 19 runs scored. Arroyo, the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners' system, can play second base or outfield, so he offers some positional flexibility for a potential call-up to Seattle. The Mariners are well stocked at the big league level with Cole Young manning second base and boast a loaded outfield. But Arroyo, the talented right-handed hitter out of Colombia, is producing in his age-21 season, and fantasy managers would be wise to add the talented youngster whose 55-power and 55-hit tool could be on display before the end of the season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball