Malik Nabers Avoids PUP List to Start Training Camp
Malik Nabers (knee) was not placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. It's more good news for Nabers, who also isn't expected to open the 2026 regular season on the PUP list after tearing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee early last season. The 22-year-old former first-rounder will most likely be limited for the start of camp this summer, but there is still optimism that he will be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Nabers caught 109 of 170 targets for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in an impressive rookie campaign, and he had 18 receptions for 271 yards and two scores in four games before his season-ending knee injury a year ago. There will be justifiable hesitation from fantasy managers when gauging Nabers' 2026 value, but his ADP should continue to rise as he recovers this summer. Right now, he's considered a risk/reward low-end WR2 target at RotoBaller.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan