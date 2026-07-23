Odell Beckham Jr. has to Earn a Role on the Final Roster
Odell Beckham Jr. won't just be given a spot on the 53-man roster going into the 2026 regular season because of his past exploits, but ESPN's Jordan Raanan writes that he'll "have to earn his spot on the roster" after he returned to the Giants this spring. The 33-year-old former 12th overall pick by New York in 2014 out of LSU was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three NFL seasons in the Big Apple, but his prime is past him, and he might only stay on the roster if Malik Nabers (knee) isn't ready for the start of the 2026 season. OBJ didn't play at all in 2025 and has nine catches for 55 yards in his last two seasons combined. During training camp this summer, Beckham will be competing with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios for a depth role. Even if Beckham impresses in camp and the preseason and earns a roster spot going into Week 1, fantasy managers in all formats should be ignoring him with little to no upside left in his career.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan