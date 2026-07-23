Khalil Shakir a Dynasty Sell-High Candidate Ahead of 2026
Khalil Shakir has been a steady security blanket in his team's passing game in recent years, recording back-to-back seasons with at least 95 targets, 70 catches, 700 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. The 26-year-old was Buffalo's leading target-earner in 2025 and finished the year as the WR43 by measure of per-game PPR scoring. However, Shakir's place in the Bills' offense may be altered in 2026. Buffalo traded for wide receiver DJ Moore, who now profiles as the team's clear WR1. The Bills also used a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on wideout Skyler Bell, who was an All-American in his final season in college and could push Shakir for playing time in the slot. Given his likely workload reduction and his lack of high-end upside, Shakir profiles as a potential dynasty sell-high candidate entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller