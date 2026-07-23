Mac Jones an Important Backup to Roster in Superflex Leagues
Mac Jones proved himself one of the more capable backups in the league, winning five of his eight starts while providing fantasy managers with a usable streaming option. Following an extensive recovery from the turf toe injury that caused him to miss significant time, starter Brock Purdy is reportedly at full health entering training camp, but should he miss time again in 2026, Jones has proven worthy of making a priority waiver add in single-quarterback leagues, and he is a must-roster player in superflex dynasty formats. The former first-round pick is on the final year of his two-year deal, and he should not be fully overlooked for a starting role in 2027. Until then, he remains one of the more valuable insurance quarterbacks in the league.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller