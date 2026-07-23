Tank Dell a Giant Question Mark Coming Off Major Knee Injury
Tank Dell (knee) had a promising rookie season in 2023 after he was taken with the 69th overall pick in the third round out of the University of Houston, catching 47 of his 75 targets for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in just 11 regular-season games. It all came crashing down in 2024 when the 26-year-old tore multiple ligaments in his knee and dislocated his kneecap. He missed all of last year as a result and still isn't full-go with training camp right around the corner, making his availability for the start of the 2026 season in early September still a mystery. Nico Collins is Houston's unquestioned alpha WR1, and second-year wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are both expected to have bigger roles in the passing attack. So once Dell gets back up to speed, whenever that is, he figures to be competing for targets as the WR3 or WR4 in an offense that hasn't been nearly as good as it was the last two seasons as it was in QB C.J. Stroud's rookie season. The Texans are expecting Dell to contribute in 2026, but because he might merely be trying to work back into form for most of the year, it's hard to recommend him as a 12-team redraft stash. RotoBaller has Dell currently ranked as the No. 75 WR.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference