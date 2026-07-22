Kenneth Walker III Primed for Workhorse Role in KC
Kenneth Walker III finished the 2026 season with the Seattle Seahawks as just the No. 22 fantasy RB in half-PPR scoring after running for 1,027 yards and five rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season starts, adding 31 receptions (36 targets) for 282 yards as a pass-catcher. But he went off in the postseason, leading the NFL in carries (65), rushing yards (313), and rushing touchdowns (four) on his way to being named Super Bowl MVP, and he parlayed that into a three-year deal with the Chiefs in free agency in March. Unlike in 2025 when he shared backfield touches with Zach Charbonnet, the 25-year-old former second-rounder out of Michigan State figures to be used as more of a true workhorse in his new digs as the Chiefs look to get back to the playoffs in 2026. Walker earned a reputation for being a run-first back in his four years with the Seahawks, but he suggested that the Chiefs could use him more as a pass-catcher, with rookie Emmett Johnson, Emari Demercado, and Brashard Smith vying for backup duties behind him. Walker also had a reputation for nagging lower-body injuries in Seattle. The volume increase in KC will give him a higher floor as more of a low-end RB1 target in 2026 fantasy drafts, but his injury history will also make him somewhat of an RB1 bust candidate in his first year in the AFC West.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference