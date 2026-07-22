Isaiah Davis the Early Favorite for Jets RB2 Role
Isaiah Davis is the early favorite to win the RB2 role in training camp this summer behind starter Breece Hall. Davis' primary competition will be Braelon Allen. Both backs will have opportunities in change-of-pace roles behind Hall. Allen isn't big and strong like Allen, but what he lacks in power, he has made up for in efficiency, averaging 5.6 yards on 73 career rushing attempts while also catching 30 of his 40 targets as a receiver. Allen has looked great in the summer the last two years, but it hasn't translated to production during the regular season, as he has averaged 3.7 yards per carry on 110 rushing attempts for 410 yards and three touchdowns, adding 21 catches for 165 yards and another TD as a receiver. Allen was developing some momentum in 2025 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. Both Davis and Allen are nothing more than handcuff options for managers who select Hall in deeper fantasy leagues in 2026. The 24-year-old Davis has more standalone fantasy appeal in deep PPR leagues this year.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt