Adam Randall a Priority Dynasty Stash Candidate Entering 2026
Adam Randall transitioned to running back in his final collegiate season. Randall was highly productive across 13 games for the Tigers in 2025, recording 1,068 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns on 204 touches. The 22-year-old may not have a path to fantasy-relevant playing time in 2026, as he enters the year behind Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, and Rasheen Ali on the Ravens' running back depth chart. However, Henry is 32 years old, Hill will be a free agent after 2026, and Ali has yet to establish himself as a significant piece of the Baltimore offense. At worst, Randall appears to have a clear path to replacing Hill as the third-down complement to Henry in Baltimore in 2027. Particularly for dynasty managers in the midst of a rebuild, Randall profiles as a player to target for his long-term upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller