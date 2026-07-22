Chris Brazzell II Set to Compete for WR3 Role in Training Camp
Chris Brazzell II will be competing with Xavier Legette for the WR3 role this summer in training camp behind second-year wideout Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Legette, a former first-rounder, is running out of chances to prove himself, so he could quickly fall out of favor if Brazzell impresses during camp. The University of Tennessee will bring more of a speed element to the Panthers' offense, which is something they've been missing, so that could help set him apart from Legette as he heads into his first NFL campaign. Brazzell impressed head coach Dave Canales while developing chemistry with QB Bryce Young during offseason workouts, but he'll need to keep it going when the pads go on in camp. In 2025 with the Volunteers, Brazzell was an All-SEC first-team selection after catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. He's just inside RotoBaller's top-100 WR rankings for 2026, but his ADP could skyrocket if he's named the WR3 before the start of the season.
Source: Panthers Wire - Anthony Rizzuti
Source: Panthers Wire - Anthony Rizzuti