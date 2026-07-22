Olamide Zaccheaus Battling for WR2 Job in Atlanta This Summer
Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson, and rookie Zachariah Branch will battle for the WR2 job in training camp this summer behind Drake London. Dotson, a former first-rounder by the Philadelphia Eagles, is the most logical option, but he hasn't been anything special in the NFL since he caught 35 passes for 523 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games as a rookie in 2022. Weaver points out that Zaccheaus has the upper hand in terms of experience, having played in 105 games (35 starts), catching 188 passes for 2,311 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven years with four different teams. Branch, meanwhile, has the most pure upside thanks to his speed and playmaking ability in space. Weaver writes that it's "truly a wide-open competition." Zaccheaus is returning to Atlanta after starting his career with the Falcons in 2019 and playing with them through the 2022 campaign. He has only topped 500 receiving yards once in his seven seasons, but given the lack of depth and experience behind London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., Zaccheaus could be worth a late-round dart throw in deep leagues for the opportunity.
Source: Falcons Wire - Tim Weaver
Source: Falcons Wire - Tim Weaver