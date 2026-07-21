Alec Pierce Should Surpass Current ADP
Alec Pierce (ankle) put together a career year this past season. Pierce posted career highs in both receptions (47) and receiving yards (1,003) across 15 games with the Colts last season. He was rewarded with a hefty $114 million contract. Now the expectations are much higher with Pierce being one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The good news for Pierce is that Michael Pittman Jr. is no longer on the Colts roster. Pierce is now the No. 1 wideout and should be a focal point in the passing game alongside tight end Tyler Warren. Pierce saw a career-high 84 targets last season, and that was with Pittman on the roster. Fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked if that number rises to triple digits in 2026. Due to offseason ankle surgery, Pierce's ADP has fallen to WR38. There's enough potential here that Pierce should easily surpass that current ADP.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference