Dolphins Place Rookie Receiver Chris Bell on NFI List
Chris Bell (knee) on the Non-Football Injury list. Bell will not be ready for training camp this summer like he originally predicted after having surgery for a torn ACL last December that he suffered in his final collegiate season at the University of Louisville. Bell could get himself up to speed for the 2026 regular-season opener if he continues to progress in his rehab this summer, but nothing is guaranteed, and the Dolphins probably aren't going to rush him. Once Bell rejoins the rest of the team, he'll be competing for a depth role in a wide-open receiver's room with the likes of Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman. Before his torn ACL in 2025 at Louisville, Bell caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games played. Fantasy managers in single-year leagues can ignore Bell for now, while he's a stash candidate in dynasty/keeper formats with plenty of opportunity in the short- and long-term in Miami.
Source: Miami Dolphins
Source: Miami Dolphins